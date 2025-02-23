Michael Bisping explains how Alexander Volkanovski benefits from Ilia Topuria’s UFC title vacancy

By Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

Michael Bisping believes Ilia Topuria’s decision to vacate the featherweight title has benefitted Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski

Many fans wondered what would be next for the 145-pound title picture before Dana White announced that Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will be fighting for the vacant gold at UFC 314 on April 12. Topuria was the reigning champion, but he has decided to move up to the lightweight division.

Volkanovski, who suffered a second-round knockout loss to Topuria last year, has found the best-case scenario according to Bisping.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER EXPLAINS WHY HE’S SURPRISED BY ILIA TOPURIA’S LIGHTWEIGHT SWITCH

Vacant UFC Title Fight Ideal for Volkanovski, Says Bisping

In a new video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed the announced title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Bisping explained why things worked out better for Volkanovski than a rematch against Ilia Topuria.

“This whole thing kind of played out, I think, for the best for Volkanovski,” Bisping said. “I love Volkanovski. He’s a tremendous guy, he’s a legendary fighter, one of the greatest featherweights that the sport’s ever seen, but going up against Topuria again, I don’t know if that was the best idea. I’m not saying that he couldn’t beat him because every single fight is different, and of course in the first one he was coming off the back of that vicious knockout to Islam Makhachev, but this time it’s different. He’s 36 years old now. Never mind 35, never mind that curse, he’s 36, he’s no spring chicken.”

Bisping went on to say that another loss to Topuria may have ended Volkanovski’s career. Now, he thinks “The Great” has a chance to extend his career while having a few more big paydays if he can recapture the featherweight title. Volkanovski is already a surefire Hall of Famer, but reclaiming the 145-pound gold would further cement his legacy.

We’ll see if Volkanovski can become a two-time UFC featherweight champion or if the new generation has arrived in Lopes. The winner might have undefeated contender Movsar Evloev waiting in the wings.

