Respected MMA analyst backs Jack Della Maddalena to beat Islam Makhachev

By BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025

Dan Hardy was very impressed with the way Jack Della Maddalena fought at UFC 315. So much so that he is now backing the Australian to beat Islam Makhachev in a widely-discussed super fight.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Results, UFC

UFC 315 went down last Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Australian knockout artist Jack Della Maddalena claimed the welterweight title in the main event, defeating champion Belal Muhammad by decision.

Makhachev, the UFC’s lightweight champ and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, has been eyeing the welterweight belt, but wasn’t up for fighting his friend Muhammad. Now that Della Maddalena is the champ, the stage is set for the fight to go ahead.

If it does happen, most fans and pundits will be backing Makhachev to win. Hardy, however, doesn’t think that’s how it will happen.

Dan Hardy makes prediction for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

During a conversation with Submission Radio, Hardy shared his thoughts on a potential Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev showdown. He picked the Australian to win — or perhaps more accurately, stated he doesn’t think he’ll lose. That’s partly because of how he looked against Muhammad, but also because we’ve never seen Makhachev at welterweight before.

“I don’t think he [Della Maddalena] is going to lose to Makhachev,” Hardy said. “He looked very sharp against Belal and I wonder what Makhachev would look like as a welterweight.”

Hardy makes some good points. Della Maddalena looked like he hit a new level at UFC 315. Meanwhile, there’s no way to know how Makhachev will look with an extra 15 pound on his frame. Weight class switches don’t always go well for fighters, even those as talented as the lightweight champ. He should know this better than everyone, having twice beaten Alexander Volkanovski, who moved from featherweight to lightweight for their fights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Kyle Snyder, UFC, MMA

Olympic wrestler and former UFC hopeful Kyle Snyder arrested in prostitution sting

BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025
Sean Brady
Jack Della Maddalena

Sean Brady explains why he believes Jack Della Maddalena will do better than people think against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady believes Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev will be a closer fight than people think.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Islam Makhachev, Dana White
Islam Makhachev

WATCH | Jack Della Maddalena discusses next fight with Dana White after UFC 315

BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025

Just moments after winning the UFC welterweight title last weekend, Jack Della Maddalena was on the phone with the promotion’s CEO Dana White to discuss his next move.

Khamzat Chimaev Belal Muhammad
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev explains why he mocked Belal Muhammad following UFC 315 title loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 12, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t exactly feeling bad for Belal Muhammad following UFC 315.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Islam Makhachev possibly fighting for UFC welterweight title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 12, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has reacted to Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC welterweight title win over Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad made huge mistake at UFC 315, says former world champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 12, 2025
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall provides fresh update on potential Jon Jones fight

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on a potential fight against Jon Jones.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev makes claim regarding possible Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has provided an update on a potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker provides update following second hand surgery

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has provided an update on his current status following his second hand surgery.

Ian Machado Garry
Jack Della Maddalena

Ian Machado Garry backs himself in potential title fight against Jack Della Maddalena

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry backs his boxing in a potential title fight against Jack Della Maddalena.