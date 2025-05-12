Respected MMA analyst backs Jack Della Maddalena to beat Islam Makhachev

Dan Hardy was very impressed with the way Jack Della Maddalena fought at UFC 315. So much so that he is now backing the Australian to beat Islam Makhachev in a widely-discussed super fight.

UFC 315 went down last Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Australian knockout artist Jack Della Maddalena claimed the welterweight title in the main event, defeating champion Belal Muhammad by decision.

Makhachev, the UFC’s lightweight champ and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, has been eyeing the welterweight belt, but wasn’t up for fighting his friend Muhammad. Now that Della Maddalena is the champ, the stage is set for the fight to go ahead.

If it does happen, most fans and pundits will be backing Makhachev to win. Hardy, however, doesn’t think that’s how it will happen.