Alexander Gustafsson admits he’s not at the UFC level anymore

By Harry Kettle - February 21, 2025

MMA veteran Alexander Gustafsson has admitted that he’s not at the UFC level anymore after signing for GFL.

Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC

In the world of mixed martial arts, Alexander Gustafsson is an iconic figure. In the history books, he’ll likely go down as one of the best fighters ever to not win a UFC world title. He came close on several occasions, but couldn’t quite get over the finish line.

RELATED: Alexander Gustafsson believes Tom Aspinall would be “too much” for former rival Jon Jones: “He has all the weapons to beat Jon”

Recently, it’s been announced that he’s signed with the GFL. While some aren’t convinced by the legitimacy of the league, Gustafsson seems to be eager to get going with this latest venture.

In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about how he feels about the level he’s at today.

Gustafsson gets honest

“I see myself as an elite athlete, but I feel it’s the time for the new generation,” Gustafsson said. “I feel like I’m not in my top game anymore. It was a while ago. In my opinion, the fighters who fight for the UFC need to be on their top level. It is the best level of fighting in the UFC. I’m not there anymore.

“I’m still training. I’m still doing my best in training, and I have a couple of fights left in me, but I’m not at the UFC level anymore.

“That’s how I feel. I’m real to myself. My teammates, my team is real to me. We have been discussing this for a long time. I don’t have the real fire anymore or the hunger.

“It was a decision to make, and I believe we made the right decision. And I feel good about it, too. I could have done another UFC fight, of course, but I feel a little bit of the pressure because you’re fighting for the best organization in the world.

“You need to deliver. I’m not competing to accept a loss. I feel I’m not able to deliver like I did many years before. You need to think about yourself, and also I’m not 25-28 anymore. I’m 38 years old.

“I have a life. I have a family. I’m not really worried about the damage you take in the fight. It’s more the training camps you have. I’ve done many training camps in my career, and the training camp leading up to the fight, you need to deliver on the highest level.

“It’s a little bit of pressure because you need to recover between sessions. There are many factors involved in the whole thing. That’s why we made the decision. We also have the GFL contract on the table, too. I have some other offers, too. I feel like I’m not going to do this for a very long time, so let’s make the best of it, and squeeze it out as much as possible. Then I’m done.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

