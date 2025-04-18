Dustin Poirier looks great in training ahead of UFC retirement fight

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2025

UFC star Dustin Poirier looks great in training as he prepares for his final fight in mixed martial arts later this year.

Dustin Poirier

As we know, Dustin Poirier is one of the biggest stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has been in the Octagon with some of the best to ever do it, including the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Now, however, he’s preparing for what looks set to be the final fight of his MMA career. We know it’s set to take place in the summer, but an official opponent and date has yet to be announced.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's next opponent

For Poirier, this is all about riding off into the sunset and proving that he’s still an elite competitor. While he may never have touched undisputed gold, he’s come about as close as a person can. He is resilient, he’s incredibly talented, and he’s humble. Hopefully, he gets given an opponent befitting the run that he’s been able to have in the sport’s top promotion.

Of course, part of the process is getting back into training camp. While we don’t know if this is official camp footage, Poirier is definitely back in the gym, and he’s definitely looking like he’s ready to go toe to toe with just about anyone.

 

Dustin Poirier is back in the gym 👀🥊

🎥 @DustinPoirier #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/D9E9R4KS96

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 17, 2025

Poirier is back

For Dustin Poirier, this gives him a chance to go out on his own terms. He is the kind of guy who has always been willing to lay it all on the line and we expect to see more of the same here. Buckle up, folks, because this is going to be one hell of a farewell.

Who do you want to see ‘The Diamond’ take on in his final fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

