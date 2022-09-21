UFC president Dana White explains why he took care of Joe Pyfer: “He told me he was about to be homeless, so that ain’t going to happen”

UFC president Dana White has explained why he decided to help Joe Pyfer when he was in need of financial help.

After earning a contract with the UFC this past summer on the Contender Series, Joe Pyfer set his sights on making an impact in his full promotional debut for the company. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did as the 26-year-old knocked Alen Amedovski out cold to keep his strong run of form going.

Pyfer stood out as the only person to receive a contract on his episode of DWCS and now, it’s clear to see that Dana White has taken a shine to him.

Joe revealed during his post-fight interview that White had actually given him a place to live and some money on the side upon learning that the youngster was set to become homeless.

After the story broke, the boss was asked about how it all went down during a recent media scrum.

Dana White on why he took care of Joe Pyfer.#UFC pic.twitter.com/KfPy8NlrKZ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 21, 2022

“I do a lot of things for a lot of people that I don’t necessarily talk about. Joe Pyfer, when I left the press conference that night, he told me that he was about to be homeless. So, that ain’t going to happen.”

Dana White often gets a lot of grief from fans and pundits alike for the way in which he handles the issue of fighter pay, which is often deemed to be unfair towards those on the roster.

While those problems still exist, stories such as these are bound to get more people on his side as the struggle continues.

What do you think about Dana White helping Joe Pyfer out in his hour of need? What has to change in order to get better financial rewards for fighters? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

