Alexander Volkanovski gets stern warning from UFC 319 debutant: ‘I’m going to take him out’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is used to having a target on his back, and one UFC 319 fighter has fired a warning shot.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria

Volkanovski regained the UFC Featherweight Championship when he defeated Diego Lopes for the vacant gold back in April. “The Great” is now a two-time 145-pound titleholder, but his next bout hasn’t been made clear. While rumors of a title defense against Yair Rodriguez surfaced, the UFC has yet to make Volkanovski’s challenger official.

That could leave the door open for some fresh faces, such as Aaron Pico. The former Bellator and PFL star will face Lerone Murphy on the UFC 319 card on Saturday. It’ll be Pico’s UFC debut, and he told MMAFighting.com that his ultimate goal is to stop Volkanovski and become the top featherweight in the world.

“I feel I match up very well with Volkanovski, and I believe I can beat him,” Pico said. “The power that I have in my hands, I can get him, and he’s never fought a wrestler like me, But yeah, he, in my opinion, he is the greatest featherweight of all time. What he’s been able to do, to lose the title, then regain the title, I mean that takes a lot and especially [when] he’s getting up there in age, to be able to compete at a high level, I have a lot of respect for him.

“But at the end of the day, he has what I want, and it’s that belt. So if I have to take out Alexander Volkanovski, and I get the opportunity to do it, I’m going to take him out.”

Ahead of Saturday’s event, Pico is a slight betting favorite over the unbeaten Murphy. Despite setbacks during his time with Bellator, Pico remains a highly touted fighter who some believe has championship qualities. Murphy figures to be quite the test for Pico to see what level he’s on under the UFC banner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aaron Pico Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira's quick turnaround for UFC Rio main event

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025
Toshiomi Kazama, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator discusses possible slam ban following scary knockout

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on a possible slam ban after Elijah Smith’s slam KO win over Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 109.

Miles Johns
UFC

Miles Johns releases passionate statement following Jean Matsumoto defeat

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

Miles Johns has released a statement in the wake of his controversial loss to Jean Matsumoto last weekend.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals he’s not interested in Jon Jones fight at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he’s not interested in fighting Jon Jones at UFC’s White House event.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202
Drakkar Klose

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202 with Diego Ferreira and Drakkar Klose

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

The 202nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 319.

Anthony Hernandez, UFC Vegas 109

What's next for Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze after UFC Vegas 109?

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025
Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira takes aim at top lightweight contenders after Rafael Fiziev booking: 'They run the other way'

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

Charles Oliveira took aim at some lightweight contenders after he was booked to return at UFC Rio.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev expects his hands to be a problem for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev believes his hands will be the big problem for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319.

UFC Octagon lighting
UFC

UFC owners explain how Paramount broadcasting deal was reached within 2 days

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

TKO Group Holdings dropped a bombshell announcement revealing a $7.7 billion broadcasting rights deal, which will see Paramount become the exclusive home of UFC in 2026.

Geoff Neal
Geoff Neal

Geoff Neal thinks UFC 319 fight with Carlos Prates will be short and sweet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

Geoff Neal believes he’ll make it a quick night against Carlos Prates at UFC 319.