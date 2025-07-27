Aaron Pico receives new opponent for UFC 319 co-main event slot

Aaron Pico will be competing in the co-headliner of next month’s UFC 319 pay-per-view event in Chicago, Illinois.

Pico (13-4 MMA) was originally slated to make his highly anticipated Octagon debut against undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev (19-0 MMA) in this afternoon’s UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event. Unfortunately for fight fans, Evloev suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw from the contest.

Despite that disappointing news, fans will still get to see Pico make his Octagon debut in the very near future.

The broadcast team announced that Aaron Pico will be fighting Lerone Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 319 on August 16th during today’s fight card in Abu Dhabi.

Pico (13-4 MMA) will enter his Octagon debut sporting a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of first-round TKO over Henry Corrales in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Lerone Murphy (16-0-1 MMA) is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming over former title challenger Josh Emmett in April of this year.

UFC 319 is headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis taking on undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

Also featured on the pay-per-view main card lineup is an intriguing middleweight contest between Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Jared Cannonier.

