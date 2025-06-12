Alexander Volkanovski set to meet with UFC ‘very soon’ to discuss title defense

Alexander Volkanovski remains out of the loop on his next UFC title fight, but that appears to be changing imminently.

Volkanovski captured the UFC Featherweight Championship for the second time when he defeated Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in April. While the general consensus was that Movsar Evloev would be the No. 1 contender, he’s reportedly linked to a bout with Aaron Pico. Ali Abdelaziz, who manages both Evloev and Pico, told Submission Radio that he has yet to receive a contract for the bout.

Yair Rodriguez’s name has popped up, but that was when the UFC was planned to host a pay-per-view event in Guadalajara. The promotion is no longer holding an event in the city, and will instead hold a “Fight Night” card in San Antonio on Sept. 13.

