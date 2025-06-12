Alexander Volkanovski set to meet with UFC ‘very soon’ to discuss title defense
Alexander Volkanovski remains out of the loop on his next UFC title fight, but that appears to be changing imminently.
Volkanovski captured the UFC Featherweight Championship for the second time when he defeated Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in April. While the general consensus was that Movsar Evloev would be the No. 1 contender, he’s reportedly linked to a bout with Aaron Pico. Ali Abdelaziz, who manages both Evloev and Pico, told Submission Radio that he has yet to receive a contract for the bout.
Yair Rodriguez’s name has popped up, but that was when the UFC was planned to host a pay-per-view event in Guadalajara. The promotion is no longer holding an event in the city, and will instead hold a “Fight Night” card in San Antonio on Sept. 13.
Alexander Volkanovski Meeting With UFC Brass
UFC Australia/New Zealand interviewed Alexander Volkanovski, who revealed he doesn’t know much about what’s next for him inside the Octagon (via MMAFighting).
“What’s next for me?” Volkanovski said. “Nothing’s too clear. There’s a lot of moving parts. Obviously, before the fight I was thinking it’s going to be Movsar, but I think he’s fighting. He mentioned him fighting.”
Things will soon be made clearer for “The Great,” as he’s expecting to meet with two prominent UFC decision makers in the near future.
“Hearing Yair’s name getting mentioned a fair bit, just the date of September has—you know, but that’s just probably not the best date,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously, I’m having a baby that month, so if we could work around that, that would be better. So we’ll just see what’s happening. Again, a lot of moving parts. We’re planning on having a chat with the boss, Dana [White] and [UFC executive] Hunter [Campbell], very soon, so we’ll see what’s going on.”
Many fans feel Yair Rodriguez would be better off fighting Diego Lopes, given the personal issues that both men have with one another. This would open the door for Movsar Evloev to secure a title opportunity. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC featherweight title picture.