Dricus du Plessis shares interesting UFC Paris prediction for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Dricus du Plessis could be facing the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho, and he’s made a prediction.

Dricus du Plessis

Imavov and Borralho are set to headline UFC Paris on Sept. 6. “The Sniper” will have fans inside Acc0r Arena on his side and he is currently a slight betting favorite. This figures to be a crucial bout in the middleweight division, as an impressive showing from the winner could lead to a UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity.

The reigning 185-pound titleholder is du Plessis, and he is intrigued by the matchup between Imavov and Borralho. During an interview with CBS Sports, du Plessis shared a prediction for the fight that may surprise you (via MMAJunkie).

“Imavov has put in some work and Caio Borralho I rate him, I think he’s a really good fighter,” Du Plessis told CBS Sports. “I do think Caio Borralho beats Imavov, in my opinion. I think he’s more all-around. Neither one of those fights really get me excited right now. I’m fighting Khamzat Chimaev (Saturday). That’s the only thing that gets me excited right now.”

On Saturday, du Plessis will put his middleweight gold at stake when he meets the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. The title fight will headline UFC 319 inside the United Center in Chicago. “Stillknocks” is attempting to secure his third successful title defense, while Chimaev looks to make the most of his first UFC title opportunity.

The winner of Saturday’s clash could very well fight either the winner of the UFC Paris headliner or Reinier de Ridder. During the same interview with CBS, du Plessis admitted that he doesn’t feel de Ridder’s win over Robert Whittaker is enough to justify a championship bout. Ultimately, that will be a decision that the UFC makes and it could boil down to the performance of the winner of Imavov vs. Borralho.

