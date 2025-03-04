UFC icon won’t rule out Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira depending on UFC 313 outcome
One UFC Hall of Famer believes that Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira isn’t out of the realm of possibility.
Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, while Pereira holds gold at light heavyweight. Fans have been clamoring for Jones to take on interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall in a championship unification bout. “Bones” has expressed more interest in facing “Poatan.”
An MMA legend recently shared that he believes Jones vs. Pereira isn’t as far fetched as some might think.
Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira? Don’t Rule it Out, Says Michael Bisping
UFC legend and color commentator Michael Bisping uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel discussing the chances of Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, While Bisping recognizes that Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is the fight that makes sense, he wouldn’t be surprised if “Bones” and “Poatan” share the Octagon instead.
“I think the fight to make in the heavyweight division is, of course, without a shadow of a doubt, without a question, it doesn’t need any conversation, it’s Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones for the undisputed vs. the interim. I’m just saying, with a bit of fanfare from Alex Pereira and a willingness from Jon Jones, it just could happen. Am I crazy? Am I out of my mind? If anyone could make the fight happen it’s Alex Pereira.”
Pereira recently told Bloody Elbow that he will no longer consider training with Jones because he feels a future fight is possible. For now, Pereira must focus on Magomed Ankalaev. “Poatan” will put his gold at stake against Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8. If Pereira scores another successful title defense, he might just pound the table for a showdown with Jones.
One has to wonder if Jones would be interested in fighting again if Pereira loses. Jones has said if he is expected to fight another young, hungry contender in Aspinall, then he needs to be paid a substantial amount of money. In the words of Dana White, let’s see how this plays out.
