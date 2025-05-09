Daniel Cormier: ‘Alex Pereira is a liar’ for blaming UFC criticisms on hacker

By BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

Former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier isn’t buying what Alex Pereira is selling.

Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, UFC, MMA

Earlier this week, former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira sent the MMA world into a frenzy with a post on X. In his post, he suggested his relationship with the UFC had soured, and that he was considered retiring from combat sports as a consequence.

“I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that,” Pereira wrote. “I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start.”

It was a shocking development considering the fact that Pereira is one of the UFC’s biggest and most reliable stars.

However, Pereira quickly followed up with another social media post, this time claiming he’d been hacked, and that his relationship with the UFC remains “great.”

“Well everyone, I’ve received a ton of messages,” Pereira said. “[I’m] getting messages from everyone who saw from my Twitter. I didn’t even know about it. I was hacked.

“It’s been a while since I’ve posted anything,” he added. “I was hacked and I will resolve it, but I don’t even know what’s going on. I have a great relationship with the UFC. People like to do bad things. That’s that. Chama.”

Cormier, who has become one of the sport’s foremost analyst since retiring competition, is unconvinced.

In fact, he’s straight up calling Alex Pereira a liar.

Daniel Cormier claims Alex Pereira “did not get hacked”

“Pereira is a liar,” Cormier said on his ESPN podcast with fellow UFC veteran Chael Sonnen. “Pereira did not get hacked yesterday. He might have Tweeted something, then somebody might have called him and said ‘calm down.’ I don’t believe the hack thing, bro… it was too specific.

“I’m saying it publicly,” Cormier added. “I know this game well enough to put this together and feel pretty confidently, to say it on ESPN.”

Why would Pereira do such a thing? According to Cormier, the Brazilian is simply negotiation for an anticipated rematch with Magomed Ankalaev, who he lost his belt to earlier this year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

