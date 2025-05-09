Jack Della Maddalena plans to channel Floyd Mayweather in UFC 315 title fight

Australian knockout puncher Jack Della Maddalena will get his first crack at a world title when he takes on welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 this Saturday.

Ahead of time, most fans agree that Della Maddalena probably has an edge in the striking, while Muhammad should be the more effective grappler.

Muhammad, however, doesn’t agree.

The welterweight champ, who has only scored 5 of his 24 victories via strikes, has previously compared his boxing to that of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, and more recently vowed to knock Della Maddalena out this weekend.

“I bully all these guys in the cage, so I’m gonna keep doing it,” Muhammad said at the UFC 315 pre-fight press conference. “I’m gonna knock him out. I’m gonna go in there and show that I’m the best boxer in the welterweight division, I’m the best fighter in the welterweight division, and I’m gonna show my dominance again.

“I think everything about me is underrated. People go in there and assume stuff, but when they get into the cage with me then they realize what it is. They realize what these hands do, they realize what this pressure does, and it breaks everybody.”