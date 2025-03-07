Alex Morono looking to do “15 minutes of damage” against Carlos Leal and prove doubters wrong at UFC 313

Alex Morono is looking to prove the doubters wrong that he still is a top contender at UFC 313.

Morono is coming off a split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, which was his second-straight loss. The losses were disappointing, especially given that Morono feels like those are fights that he should have won.

“The last fight against D-Rod, I did more damage and landed more head strikes and I thought I was going to win a decision. I didn’t get touched with much, it sucks to lose a split,” Morono said to BJPENN.com. “With Niko, I had some post weigh-in issues which were my fault. Those are two fights I think I could have and in my mind should have won but I made some minor mistakes.”

After the losses, Morono was hoping to return soon to get the bad taste out of his mouth. He is set to take on Carlos Leal at UFC 313, which is a fight that Alex Morono is excited about.

“I grapple every day but it has made the fight camp at Fortis fun. I get to go toe-to-toe with all the solid strikers… Leal packs some power. He’s a Brazilian Muay Thai guy and I have fought guys like him, but I think we kickbox for the most part,” Morono said.