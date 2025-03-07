Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals the person who inspired her to fight

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is currently in the prime of her punching powers. But she believes she wouldn’t be here without her older sister.   

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

The Brazilian standout defends her crown against promotional newcomer Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29. The event airs live in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 7, from inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

Before Rodrigues strapped up a pair of boxing gloves, it was her sister, Andressa, who forged the path. The Phuket Fight Club star often followed her big sister along to training, wowed by her sister’s capabilities.  

Her fire was lit from that point onward. She put the gloves on. She threw kicks and punches. And she hasn’t looked back since.  

“My sister was the first to train Muay Thai. My story began with her. She took me along and I watched the training, until one day I decided to take a trial class. We both grew up in sports,” Rodrigues said. 

“She always gives me a lot of advice, especially about life. She also inspires me a lot because of all the strength and determination she has to succeed in life.” 

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes Muay Thai brought her closer to her family

Many years ago, ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues left Brazil for sunny Thailand with the hopes of making her wildest dreams come true.  

Having done so, she’s now joined in Thailand by her mother and sister. With her sister fighting by her side, Rodrigues feels more inspired than ever to do the best she can in the ring.  

“My mother already lived with me here and now my sister. I still can’t believe it. We were always very close, we fought like any siblings would, but we always made peace. She is my best friend,” she said. 

“She has always been a very hardworking girl. She tells me that I inspire her, but in reality, she inspires me. She always teaches me to keep fighting and doing my best every day.” 

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ONE Championship

