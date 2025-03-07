Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals the person who inspired her to fight

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is currently in the prime of her punching powers. But she believes she wouldn’t be here without her older sister.

The Brazilian standout defends her crown against promotional newcomer Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29. The event airs live in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 7, from inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Before Rodrigues strapped up a pair of boxing gloves, it was her sister, Andressa, who forged the path. The Phuket Fight Club star often followed her big sister along to training, wowed by her sister’s capabilities.

Her fire was lit from that point onward. She put the gloves on. She threw kicks and punches. And she hasn’t looked back since.

“My sister was the first to train Muay Thai. My story began with her. She took me along and I watched the training, until one day I decided to take a trial class. We both grew up in sports,” Rodrigues said.

“She always gives me a lot of advice, especially about life. She also inspires me a lot because of all the strength and determination she has to succeed in life.”