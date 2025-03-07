Belal Muhammad questions why Palestinian flag isn’t next to his name in UFC rankings

By Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

UFC champion Belal Muhammad has questioned why the Palestinian flag isn’t next to his name in the UFC men’s rankings.

Belal Muhammad

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the king of the welterweight division. He earned that title by dominating and defeating Leon Edwards, in a performance that highlighted why ‘Remember The Name’ deserves to be at the top of the mountain at 170 pounds.

Outside of the cage, Muhammad has been outspoken in defending Palestine in the media. He has condemned the actions of Israel during their ongoing war, whilst also condemning antisemitism from those opposing the Israeli regime.

Muhammad, who was born to Palestinian parents, recently commented on the fact that the Palestine flag doesn’t show up next to his name on the UFC rankings in what some have deemed to be a political decision.

 

🤔 pic.twitter.com/caPGjxjWip

— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 7, 2025

Muhammad responds to UFC flag issue

“So people keep asking me, where’s your flag? I started getting multiple messages from it, and I was assuming it was a mistake, but it’s still not addressed. So, I’ll address it, and hope that Dana addresses it as well and fixes it.

“Dana says he’s all about free speech. He’s all about people supporting who they want to support, and not muting or silencing anybody. So, I’m hoping that the UFC fixes this issue and puts a flag next to my name, so that the people I represent, the people I fight for, and the people that I train for will see their flag next to their champion’s name.”

What do you make of this situation? Are you a fan of Belal Muhammad, or would you rather see someone else be champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

