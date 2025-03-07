Belal Muhammad questions why Palestinian flag isn’t next to his name in UFC rankings

UFC champion Belal Muhammad has questioned why the Palestinian flag isn’t next to his name in the UFC men’s rankings.

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the king of the welterweight division. He earned that title by dominating and defeating Leon Edwards, in a performance that highlighted why ‘Remember The Name’ deserves to be at the top of the mountain at 170 pounds.

Outside of the cage, Muhammad has been outspoken in defending Palestine in the media. He has condemned the actions of Israel during their ongoing war, whilst also condemning antisemitism from those opposing the Israeli regime.

Muhammad, who was born to Palestinian parents, recently commented on the fact that the Palestine flag doesn’t show up next to his name on the UFC rankings in what some have deemed to be a political decision.