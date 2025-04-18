Aaron Pico delivers stern message to UFC featherweight division following signing

Aaron Pico Wants UFC Gold

During an episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Aaron Pico said he hasn’t joined the UFC to simply hang around the undercard (via MMAFighting).

“Now we’re here and the work is just starting,” Pico said. “I don’t want a participation trophy for the UFC. I want a belt, and I’m not stopping.”

That means Pico will be eyeing the best names at 145 pounds. The former Bellator standout will have to face elite featherweights in the near future, as his goal of becoming a UFC champion has a timeframe.

“I will say this, I wrote down a goal — and I wrote this down maybe eight or nine months ago — and I said I want to be UFC champion by 2026,” Pico said. “That’s what I said. And I believe I can really do that. If they give me the fights, I go in there and do my job.

“[Ortega] or Aljamain Sterling, somebody like that. [Then] I say go straight to the title. I want the title. If I get a good knockout, why not fight for the title?”

How Pico will perform under the brightest lights has been a question that many fans are excited to find the answer to. Pico’s supporters believe his skill set is good enough to earn UFC gold down the road. Time will tell if that ultimately comes to fruition.