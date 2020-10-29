Jake Hager Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 3-0-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Jake Hager next fight? N/A

Jake Hager last fight? Jake Hager won their last fight against Brandon Calton by Decision (Split) on Oct. 29, 2020 at Bellator 250 - Mousasi vs. Lima.

Is Jake Hager retired? Jake Hager last fought Brandon Calton 1 year 6 months and 4 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Jake Hager from? Jake Hager is from Perry, Oklahoma, United States.

Has Jake Hager ever been knocked out? Jake Hager has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.