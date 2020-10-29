|Last Fight:
|Brandon Calton
|Age:
|40
|Height
|6'4"
|Weight
|254 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Jack Swagger"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Children
|2
|Reach
|81 in (206 cm)
|Style
|Wrestling
|Wrestling
|NCAA Division I All-American
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Brandon Calton
|Bellator 250 - Mousasi vs. Lima
Oct/29/2020
|Decision (Split)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|NC
|Anthony Garrett
|Bellator 231 - Mir vs. Nelson 2
Oct/25/2019
|No Contest (Knee to the Groin)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|1:56
|win
|T.J. Jones
|Bellator 221 - Chandler vs. Pitbull
May/11/2019
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Mike Beltran
|1
|2:36
|win
|J.W. Kiser
|Bellator 214 - Fedor vs. Bader
Jan/26/2019
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Mike Beltran
|1
|2:09