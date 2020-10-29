advertisement - continue reading below
Jake Hager Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 3-0-0 NC(1)

Hager started wrestling at the age of five. He wrestled in high school with Danny Hodge's grandson and remains good friends with Hodge as he grew up living two blocks away from him in Perry, Oklahoma.

Last Fight: Brandon Calton
Age: 40
Height 6'4"
Weight 254 lbs
Nick Name: "Jack Swagger"
Nationality: United States
Association:
3 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
2
66%
Decisions
1
33%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%

Wiki Stats

Children 2
Reach 81 in (206 cm)
Style Wrestling
Wrestling NCAA Division I All-American

FAQ's

Jake Hager next fight?
N/A
Jake Hager last fight?
Jake Hager won their last fight against Brandon Calton by Decision (Split) on Oct. 29, 2020 at Bellator 250 - Mousasi vs. Lima.
Is Jake Hager retired?
Jake Hager last fought Brandon Calton 1 year 6 months and 4 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Jake Hager from?
Jake Hager is from Perry, Oklahoma, United States.
Has Jake Hager ever been knocked out?
Jake Hager has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Jake Hager been fighting?
Jake Hager has been fighting for a period of 1 year 9 months and 3 days, their first fight was on Jan. 26, 2019 at Bellator 214 - Fedor vs. Bader. They have accumalated roughly 21 minutes and 41 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Brandon Calton Bellator 250 - Mousasi vs. Lima
Oct/29/2020 		Decision (Split) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
NC Anthony Garrett Bellator 231 - Mir vs. Nelson 2
Oct/25/2019 		No Contest (Knee to the Groin) Dan Miragliotta 1 1:56
win T.J. Jones Bellator 221 - Chandler vs. Pitbull
May/11/2019 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Mike Beltran 1 2:36
win J.W. Kiser Bellator 214 - Fedor vs. Bader
Jan/26/2019 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Mike Beltran 1 2:09
