Jake Hager pumps the brakes on alleged grappling match with Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ responds

Jake Hager has refuted Jon Jones’ claim that they are set to compete in a grappling match at next month’s ‘Fury Pro Grappling’ event.

Earlier this afternoon Jones (26-1 MMA) took to social media where he suggested that he was set to compete in a grappling match opposite the undefeated Bellator heavyweight on December 9th.

“Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack Swagger.” – Jones wrote on Twitter.

That tweet did not sit well with Jake Hager for obvious reasons. First, he is currently wrestling with AEW, not the WWE, and second – he no longer uses the ringname ‘Jack Swagger’.

With that said, it did not come as a shock that Hager decided to respond to Jones by addressing his errors.

First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. https://t.co/6ScRt0gNmj — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) November 20, 2021

“First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if the terms are right.” – Hager captioned Jones’ tweet.

Jon Jones later responded to the Bellator heavyweight with following backhanded apology.

Come on people let’s get Jake to 1 million followers, sorry I didn’t know who you were. Lol https://t.co/aGKVFTXpc1 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

“Come on people let’s get Jake to 1 million followers, sorry I didn’t know who you were. Lol.” – Jones replied to Hager.

Jake Hager (3-0 MMA) has competed on four occasions in mixed martial arts, with all four fights coming under the Bellator MMA banner. In his most recent effort at Bellator 250, Hager earned a split decision victory over Brandon Calton.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) last competed at UFC 247 in February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes by way of unanimous decision. A few months later ‘Bones’ would vacate the 205lbs title while announcing his intentions of making a run at heavyweight gold.