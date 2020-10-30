Pro wrestling community reacts to Jake Hager’s win at Bellator 250

The pro wrestling community has reacted to Jake Hager‘s big split decision victory at Bellator 250 last night.

Hager took his professional mixed martial arts record to 3-0 (1) with a split decision win over Brandon Calton in Uncasville, and while it may have allowed him to maintain his unbeaten record in the sport, he had to go through more adversity than he ever has before in order to get to that point.

Understandably, given Hager’s association with the world of pro wrestling and especially AEW, a handful of notable names were quick to give him their support after the decision was announced.

I think I might be rock hard with emotion right now! My husband is a beast! So proud of him! @RealJakeHager @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/WQqXSiJhTO — catalina hager (@CatalinaHager) October 30, 2020

Wow! What an absolute slugfest!! Congrats on the W @RealJakeHager , now someone grab that man a raw cold steak for that face. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 29, 2020

Congratulations to the Inner Circle’s @RealJakeHager on remaining undefeated with a win over #BrandonCalton at @BellatorMMA 250 pic.twitter.com/FYpls7LbUL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020



Hager may not be viewed by many as the kind of fighter that will go on to challenge for the Bellator Heavyweight Championship, but he’s certainly been able to thrive when balancing both MMA and professional wrestling across the last few years.

Few expected him to make such a splash and even though he does have one no contest to his name, the blending of his AEW character into his Bellator career appears to be helping him in a big way.

Whether or not he can continue to have the best of both worlds remains to be seen, but Scott Coker definitely seems to be happy with the progress he’s made – and the man himself proved last night that he can take a few hard shots as and when is required.