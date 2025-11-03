Top UFC star reveals ‘heated’ conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov over GOAT status

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC coaching

One former two-division UFC champion has revealed an intense argument he once had with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There’s no denying that Nurmagomedov is worthy of his Hall of Fame accolade. “The Eagle” retired as an undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion. What is up for debate is just how high on the MMA GOAT list he truly is, given he left the sport sooner than many were anticipating.

During a recent edition of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Henry Cejudo recalled the time he got into a rather terse conversation with Nurmagomedov over GOAT status (via MMAJunkie).

“He has not done enough. I’ve told this to Khabib,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “I don’t want to fight with the dude, but I remember we had a really heated conversation between us because I don’t put Khabib in front of me. I really don’t.

“If Khabib would have went up a couple of weight classes, with what he’s done, then yeah, you would have to, in the fashion that he’s done it. But if he could have done a little bit more – I truly do believe that Khabib would do some amazing things. I think he could stylistically win a title at 185 pounds, even being a ’55’er.”

Cejudo captured both the UFC bantamweight and flyweight titles, but some fans believe he damaged his legacy by going 0-3 since ending his retirement. As for Nurmagomedov, he will likely stay retired with a pro MMA record of 29-0.

Despite the heated exchange, Cejudo has admitted that Nurmagomedov “went through the gauntlet” before eventually capturing UFC gold. When asked if he thinks Alex Pereira has surpassed Nurmagomedov on the GOAT list, “Triple C” said he values “The Eagle’s” road to the title.

Cejudo will be back in action against Payton Talbott at UFC 323. “Triple C” claims this will be his retirement fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

