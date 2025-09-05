Rambolek targets early finish against Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 35
Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon enters his rescheduled showdown with supreme confidence in his ability to expose his opponent’s weaknesses. The #4-ranked bantamweight believes Dmitrii Kovtun’s conditioning issues will be his downfall when they finally clash.
Rambolek faces Dmitrii Kovtun in pivotal bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai striker seeks to defend his top-five ranking against the surging Russian contender.
Illness forced Rambolek to withdraw from their original bout, but the extra preparation time proved beneficial. The 22-year-old pressure fighter moved to Superbon Training Camp and studied extensive footage of his opponent. His analysis revealed crucial flaws he plans to exploit.
Kovtun brings an impressive 3-1 ONE Championship record. The Russian striker has established himself as a legitimate threat through calculated performances against elite Thai competition. His technical boxing and elbow work present significant dangers.
Rambolek compiled three consecutive victories after earning his six-figure contract, including a devastating second-round TKO of Parham Gheirati. The Thai star now refuses to surrender his ranking position easily.
“My opponent, Dmitrii Kovtun, is a good fighter. He has a great boxing, and from the videos I’ve watched, he has a wide range of skills. I have to be careful with him. His most dangerous weapons are his punches and elbows. But I don’t think he’s invincible. I’ve noticed that he tends to slow down and run out of gas. I’ve watched almost all of his fights, and he seems to burn out at the end,” Rambolek said.
“I know he has beaten great fighters like Ferrari and Suablack, which is impressive. But I’m not worried. I’ve noticed that lately, many Thai fighters have been losing to Russians, but that’s not going to happen to me. I’ve prepared very well for this.”
Rambolek and Dmitrii Kovtun eye championship opportunities
Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon refuses to become another Thai fighter falling to Russian opposition. His preparation at Superbon Training Camp focused specifically on countering the tactical approach that has made Dmitrii Kovtun successful against Southeast Asian competitors.
Kovtun recognizes the significance of facing a ranked opponent. The Russian striker views this bout as his pathway to title consideration, understanding that defeating a top-five contender validates his championship credentials.
Both fighters predict explosive action with early finishes likely. Their contrasting styles promise fireworks when Kovtun’s calculated striking meets Rambolek’s relentless pressure. The winner advances toward bantamweight gold while the loser faces questions about their elite status.
“Yes, he is #4 in the rankings, that is why I want to beat him, so that I can take his place. After beating Rambolek, I will definitely ask for a fight for the belt. Beating Rambolek will be a weighty argument to fight for the title,” Kovtun said.
“I will go for an early victory. I will look for it in the ring. I strive to do this in every fight, but it may not always work out. My dream is to get a bonus. If I feel like I can finish the fight early, I’ll take the risk.”
