Sergei Kharitonov claims Mike Tyson is “juicing” but doesn’t hold any resentment to the boxing legend

MMA veteran Sergei Kharitonov has claimed that boxing legend Mike Tyson is on steroids ahead of his proposed return to the ring.

Kharitonov, who holds a 30-7 (2) professional mixed martial arts record with his last win coming at World Total Kombat Federation 5 in February, has stated that he would be interested in welcoming Tyson back to the boxing world.

In a recent interview, Kharitonov made it clear that he doesn’t exactly believe this is a squeaky clean return to the sport.

“He’s juiced up, but it’s fine. There won’t be any doping-control,” Kharitonov said (via RT). “He’s taken testosterone, and some kind of health products. There’s no resentment towards Tyson here for that. He’s 53 years old. How else could he have got into more or less top shape? Only on steroids, there’s no other option.”

“Have I ever taken supplements? In the army yes,” Kharitonov continued. “When everybody tried all different tablets. In my third or fourth year, when everybody weight trained, my friends brought nandrolone. I injected myself, to look good, to have a good body. I remember my muscles were like rocks.

“I looked in the mirror and realized it wasn’t for me. I stopped dabbling in that and don’t intend to. First, it’s bad for you. Secondly it’s illegal [in sport].”

History tells us that many fans probably won’t care all too much if “Iron Mike” is taking any performance enhancing drugs, with there being a clear desire for him to create some nostalgia and get back in there at least one more time.

A fight against Evander Holyfield has been heavily rumored, but in reality, it’s anyone’s guess as to who he’ll end up fighting. Some feel as if he’ll be given a highly favorable opponent, whereas others just want to see what he’s still capable of outside of training.

Perhaps Sergei Kharitonov will get the call.