Dana White defends decision to give Dominick Cruz a title shot at UFC 249

UFC President Dana White is defending the promotions decision to give Dominick Cruz a title shot against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249.

‘The Dominator’, who has not competed in over three years, will square off with ‘Triple C’ for the promotions bantamweight world title on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Despite not having won a fights since June of 2016, White still feels Cruz is more than deserving of the opportunity.

“He’s still one of the best in the world,” Dana White said. “He’s one of the best in the world. He’s a guy who has been incredibly plagued with injuries throughout his career. But, he’s still looked at as one of the best in the world.”

Dana White continued (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“For a guy like Henry Cejudo, who literally is willing to fight anybody and wants to fight all the best – you want Jose Aldo, the Dominick Cruz’s and those kind of guys on your resume.”

In his most recent effort at UFC 207 in December of 2016, Dominick Cruz suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Cody Garbrandt, surrendering the UFC’s 135-pound crown in the process.

However, as noted by the UFC President, when healthy – Cruz is a problem for anyone.

‘The Dominator’ has scored victories over Urijah Faber, Joseph Benavidez, TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson and Brian Bowles during his impressive MMA career.

He will now have to deal with the wrestling prowess and striking power of Henry Cejudo.

The promotions reigning bantamweight kingpin captured that title by defeating Marlon Moraes by TKO at UFC 238.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 25, 2020