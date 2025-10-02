Kyoji Horiguchi booked for first UFC bout in nine years at UFC Qatar

By Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025
Kyoji Horiguchi poses on the scale during the UFC Belfast ceremonial weigh-in

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi will return to the Octagon for the promotion’s inaugural event in Qatar next month.

It’s been more than 10 years since flyweight Kyoji Horiguchi lost to Demetrious Johnson by a last-second armbar in his lone UFC title fight. Since parting ways with the UFC in 2017, Horiguchi earned titles in Rizin and Bellator, reaffirming himself as one of the best flyweights in modern MMA.

After a six-fight unbeaten streak, the UFC opted to reunite with Horiguchi and signed him to a multi-fight deal. Despite returning to the UFC at age 34, Horiguchi is confident he can return to the UFC flyweight title picture and make another championship run.

Almost exactly nine years to the day since his last UFC appearance, Horiguchi will return at UFC Qatar against one of the flyweight division’s most dangerous contenders.

Kyoji Horiguchi booked for first UFC fight since 2016 against surging flyweight contender


As reported on Thursday, Horiguchi will face Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Qatar on November 22nd. MMA journalist Leo Guimaraes was the first to report the news of Horiguchi vs. Ulanbekov.

Horiguchi hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision victory at Rizin 49 over Nkazimulo Zulu in his final Rizin flyweight title defense. He won the Rizin flyweight title by defeating Makoto Takahashi at Rizin 45, before defeating Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight clash.

Ulanbekov returns to the cage for the first time since defeating Azat Maksum by unanimous decision in June. The talented Kazakh has won four consecutive fights, including finishes against Cody Durden and Nate Maness.

UFC Qatar is headlined by a lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker. Tsarukyan returns after withdrawing from UFC 311 earlier this year, and this will be Hooker’s first fight since a win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305.

The UFC Qatar co-main event features former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad against Ian Machado Garry.

Kyoji Horiguchi UFC

