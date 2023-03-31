Report | Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington targeted for UFC 291 in London

Leon Edwards will be fighting Colby Covington next.

After Edwards earned a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 to defend his welterweight title for the first time, Dana White said Covington would be next. Yet, the Brit said he wouldn’t take the fight as he felt ‘Chaos’ didn’t deserve it. However, after White doubled down on Covington being next in line, the fight is now targeted to happen at UFC 291 on July 22 in London, England according to Sports Illustrated.

According to the report, contracts have not been signed but the UFC has told both parties that the plan is to have them fight on July 22 in London. It will mark the second straight fight Edwards headlines in London and marks the second pay-per-view in England.

Leon Edwards (21-3 and one No Contest) is coming off a decision win over Usman in their trilogy bout. The two had previously fought back at UFC 281 last August with Edwards winning by a fifth-round head kick KO in a remarkable comeback.

Edwards is currently riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak and holds notable wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque among others.

Colby Covington (17-3) has not fought since UFC 272 in March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision in the main event of the pay-per-view card. Prior to that, ‘Chaos’ suffered a close decision loss to Usman at UFC 281 for the welterweight title.

Covington is currently ranked number two at welterweight and is just 2-2 in his last four with his other loss also coming to Usman for the belt. In his career, the former interim welterweight champion has notable wins over Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, and Bryan Barberena among others.

If Edwards vs. Covington does get made for UFC 291, it will be a massive fight full of trash talk. It will also serve as the third time that ‘Chaos’ fights for the undisputed welterweight title.

Who do you think wins, Leon Edwards or Colby Covington?