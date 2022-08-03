Logan Paul confirms December return to boxing: “We’re getting back into the ring!”

YouTube star Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed he’ll be back in the ring before the end of 2022.

‘The Maverick’ has been out of boxing since his June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. That outing was ruled a no contest after eight rounds of action in Miami. Following the fight, Paul sued ‘Money’ for not paying him for the event.

Since his last outing, the 27-year-old has made his name in many other fields. Alongside former opponent KSI, Paul launched the PRIME hydration drink. Recently, the YouTuber has been seen in the WWE ring, as he’s been dabbling in pro wrestling.

However, despite his success in other fields, it seems Logan Paul is still a fan of boxing. The YouTube star discussed a return to the ring in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

During the interview, the YouTuber revealed he’s targeting a comeback in December. He also teased that he has multiple opponents in mind, but can’t reveal anything yet.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul was linked to a boxing match with Dillon Danis and Mike Tyson. However, neither matchup came to fruition. With Paul’s recent comments, it seems that a fight with either Danis or Tyson could be back on the horizon.

“I was sparring.” Paul stated on The Pat McAfee Show, explaining his late appearance. “I’m a boxer now again. We’re getting back in the ring. We’re going from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December. We’ll see [who the opponent is]. I have some people in mind, but I can’t say yet… I want to keep it a secret until we’re ready.”

