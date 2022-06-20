Logan Paul believes a win over Dillon Danis could lead him to score fight against Conor McGregor: “There’s levels to this s*it”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has his eyes on Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor.

‘The Maverick’ has been out of the boxing ring since his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather last June. The 27-year-old didn’t win the pay-per-view thriller, as it went to a no-contest. However, Paul was still praised for his performance against the undefeated Hall of Famer.

Now, over a year after his fight with ‘Money’, Logan Paul has his eyes set on a return. While he’s been rumored for a boxing match with Mike Tyson, that hasn’t come to fruition. Instead, Paul is looking for a boxing match with jiu-jitsu star Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul recently discussed a previous run-in with Dillion Danis that ended with guns being drawn. With that being now known, the YouTuber has begun to tease a fight between the two. In an interview with True Geordie, Paul discussed a fight against Danis.

Furthermore, the YouTuber-turned-boxer discussed a fight against Conor McGregor. The Irishman and Danis are training partners and friends. Paul believes that if he could defeat the jiu-jitsu star, he might score a fight with the former UFC champion.

“Uh, a couple of things to this. There’s levels to this s*t. Number one, you have to be able to sell a fight. Then, number two, I don’t think that those fights would be on par [with Danis]. I don’t believe that people would think ‘that could be a good fight’. This could also set me up for a potential Conor fight, should that ever happen. Jake’s also trying to fight Conor, either myself or Jake will fight Conor McGregor eventually.” (h/t MMANews)

Logan Paul continued, “With Conor, you’re not taking a crazy f*cking risk, maybe you are. If Conor McGregor loses to either Jake or I, that’s a legacy destroyer.”

