Photo: Poster revealed for UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns

The poster for the upcoming UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns pay-per-view has been officially unveiled ahead of next month’s highly-anticipated card.

UFC 258 is set to take place on February 13 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman against top contender Gilbert Burns. This is actually the third time the promotion has attempted to book this matchup, following two previous botched attempts at UFC 251 and UFC 256. Fingers crossed that both Usman and Burns will remain fully healthy and they are able to meet inside the Octagon in just over two weeks.

With UFC 258 just around the corner, the official poster has been revealed for the event. Take a look at the advertisement for the UFC’s next pay-per-view event.

Teammates turned rivals 🏆 Your #UFC258 poster promises a classic! pic.twitter.com/vdobNf2J8D — UFC (@ufc) January 25, 2021

As noted in the UFC’s tweet, both Usman and Burns were former training partners at Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach, Florida. However, Usman decided to leave the camp and train with famed MMA coach Trevor Wittman in anticipation of this bout. Burns, meanwhile, has stayed in Florida with his old team to train. The fact that these two have reportedly spent hundreds of rounds on the mat together during their previous years of training together adds another wrinkle to what is a very intriguing bout.

Usman is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island last year and overall he has won all 12 of his fights in the UFC, and 16 straight fights overall. As for Burns, he is currently riding a six-fight win streak and he has an unbeaten record of 4-0 in the UFC welterweight division, including notable wins over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia in order to earn his 170lbs title shot.

