Report: Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in the works after Gervonta Davis fight canceled

By Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025
Jake Paul appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua in the ring

Jake Paul and former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua are reportedly weeks away from a collision course in the ring.

Jake Paul was supposed to face longtime lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis in a highly anticipated main event next month. Just weeks before the fight, it was announced that the bout was canceled amidst Davis’s ongoing legal troubles surrounding alleged domestic violence.

Since the cancellation, several top names have been mentioned as potential replacements to fight Paul next month. This includes former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, who took to social media to send a fiery video message to Paul.

Paul recently turned heads when he hinted at a full-time move to heavyweight, beginning with his next fight. Just months after entering the global cruiserweight rankings, Paul wants to return to the heavyweight division after defeating Mike Tyson last year.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua set to fill for defunct Gervonta Davis showdown

According to reporting from The Ring and Mike Coppinger, a matchup between Paul and Anthony Joshua is in the works for next month at the Kaseya Center in Miami. As of this writing, Paul and Joshua’s team hasn’t confirmed nor denied Coppinger’s recent reporting.

If Paul vs. Joshua comes to fruition, it would be a massive step up in competition for the polarizing Paul in his boxing career. Since suffering his first professional loss to Tommy Fury in 2023, Paul has won six consecutive fights, including his most recent unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

Joshua hasn’t competed since falling to Daniel Dubois by knockout in September 2024. Before the loss to Dubois, Joshua won recent fights over Francis Ngannou, Otto Wallin, and Robert Helenius.

Paul and Joshua teased a potential showdown for months leading up to Paul’s fight against Chavez. It appears the fight might be coming to fruition, but we’ll keep you up to date as details surface.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

