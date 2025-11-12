Chael Sonnen: “There is no truth to the story of Ronda [Rousey] the star”

By Dylan Bowker - November 12, 2025
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen did not mince words when talking about the blockbuster viability that Ronda Rousey was said to have had in her career as an active fighter.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen delved into discussing the former UFC bantamweight champion and called into question the purported elements of just how popular a star the MMA promotion claimed she was in her heyday.

As one of the biggest draws in UFC history himself and expounding upon his thoughts on how much ‘Rowdy’ was truly able to be a positive boon to the UFC‘s business, Sonnen said,

“[Ronda Rousey] doesn’t have a merchandise record. She doesn’t have a PPV record. She’s not even in the top 10. She doesn’t have a live gate record. She’s not even in the top 10. She never did. It’s not like she had these records and I came along and took them. Or Conor came along and took them. She never had them. There is no truth to the story of Ronda [Rousey] the star.”

Chael Sonnen disagrees with Ronda Rousey’s disparaging comments on the MMA world

Chael Sonnen also illustrated a difference of opinion when responding to some of Ronda Rousey‘s recent comments regarding the world of mixed martial arts. A big part of why the former UFC bantamweight champion has been back in the headlines lately is because Rousey has been speaking poorly about the culture within the MMA world.

Rousey has spoken about how fickle the MMA fanbase is, where they excitedly await a fighter failing just to critique them, and her viewpoint that the MMA legends of yesteryear do not get their due reverence because of that interfacing. On the same episode of Helwani’s program, Chael Sonnen seemed to view the situation through the lens of Rousey leaving MMA behind versus the fanbase leaving her behind, as Sonnen stated [via Yahoo Sports],

“I’m no longer a fighter in the UFC. I used to make millions of dollars, I used to be the biggest draw, I used to have a lot of fun. I am none of those things anymore, but here I am telling you about [UFC 322]. I am trying, in my own way, to pitch in. You’re not paying me to be here — I love the sport.”

“The sport did something for me — I owe it, I feel at least. “She never even came back and made cameos. She never even came and sat in the front row [of an event]. She had nothing to do with us, and she wonders why people are going, ‘Good riddance to you.’ You said it to us.”

