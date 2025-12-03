Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have polarizing takes on Muhammad Ali Revival Act

By Dylan Bowker - December 2, 2025
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were opposing forces in the ring at one point with the two remaining in contrasting positions, but now regarding the Muhammad Ali Revival Act. Tyson reveres Muhammad Ali as an idol, which surprised some when he came out in support for this controversial amendment in legislation, which aims to bring more of a UFC structure to the world of boxing.

‘Iron’ Mike articulated in a letter to Congress that he felt the amendment honored the spirit of the first Ali Act by protecting fighters from new techniques promoters were using exploit fighters via monopolization tactics. Tyson had sent the letter backing the bill, which was obtained by MMA Fighting.

Tyson contended that fighters of his cache benefit from the current system within boxing and when discussing what he would see as perceived benefits from the revival act efforts, Tyson said,

“Unfortunately, the majority of professional boxers never reach that level of influence. This bill does not take opportunities away from anyone; rather, it creates new paths for fighters seeking greater financial stability. The proposed reforms provide meaningful benefits for fighters.”

“Establishing a per-round minimum ensures that every athlete who steps into the ring receives fair compensation for the risks they take with their body and mind. The requirement for mandatory health insurance is equally critical-no fighter should ever have to choose between paying medical bills and pursuing their career. I’ve seen too many of my peers face that impossible decision.”

Jake Paul on why UFC wants to abolish the Muhammad Ali Act

As he prepares to fight Anthony Joshua later this month, Jake Paul took a bit of time to get in a dig at the UFC and the MMA powerhouse’s vested interests in this Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act digging in a deeper regulatory foothold. The recent tweet from the Most Valuable Promotions figurehead saw Jake Paul state,

“They want to abolish the Muhammad Ali Act because they claim they want to give boxing the best fighting the best…so why are all the fans crying foul about these new ufc fights they announced? And for sure Harrison Nunes should be its own main event.”

While Paul bested Tyson in the ring on points, it remains to be seen which side wins out in the pursuit of seeking legislation for Unified Boxing Organizations could operate outside of existing sanctioning bodies like WBC, WBO, etc. But it seems like the encroaching shadow of TKO could sadly potentially loom even larger entering 2026 and beyond.

