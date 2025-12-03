Oleksandr Usyk emphatically predicts Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk has recently spoken on the looming Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua clash and thinks his former two-time opponent can get it done in devastating fashion. Paul vs. Joshua transpires on December 19th from Miami, Florida, with global broadcast options being provided by Netflix for this spectacle of a fight.

In footage posted from a recent media scrum posted to the X account @boxingscene, Usyk said,

“If Anthony Joshua want, Anthony kill this guy. Listen a lot of questions blah, blah, blah, only one, my answer. Anthony Joshua is Olympic champion, first. Jake Paul is yeah, sportsman, YouTuber, yeah, showman. Rolls Royce, Fiat. Listen, it’s true. I’m not gonna say better one. It’s just true. It’s business, more money. Only this… I will pray Jake Paul because I want fight with Jake Paul in octagon.”

“JOSHUA KILL JAKE PAUL”🫢 Oleksandr Usyk believes Anthony Joshua is a level above Jake Paul and to pray for him as he wants to fight him in MMA!#JakeJoshua | #boxing pic.twitter.com/c2ZBUGwHUc — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) December 2, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk eyes massive KO artist for his next bout

Oleksandr Usyk has carved out a massive legacy within the sweet science, but there is one name that the Ukrainian standout has yet to test skill against. The unified heavyweight boxing champion has outlined a desire to throw down with former WBC champion and former Olympic medalist Deontay Wilder. Usyk stated that Wilder would be his first choice for his next adversary when speaking with Boxing King Media.

Usyk touted Wilder’s world championship accolades and described ‘The Bronze Bomber’ as one of the great heavyweight figures in boxing from the last decade.

Wilder got back into the win column earlier this year after a string of rough outings, losing to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang in consecutive contests. That June victory saw Wilder score a seventh-round stoppage of Tyrrell Herndon. Usyk’s last outing saw him finish Daniel Dubois during the fifth round of their rematch in July.

