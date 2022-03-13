UFC Vegas 50 Bonus Report: Song Yadong one of four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight main event went the distance. Although Thiago Santos scored a knockdown in round two, it was the forward pressure and late wrestling of Magomed Ankalaev that proved to the difference. After five-rounds of battle the Russian standout who got his hand raised by way of unanimous decision.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 50 featured a men’s bantamweight contest between Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong. The bout resulted in a first round knockout victory for the surging Chinese standout, who sent ‘Magic’ crashing to the canvas with a nasty combination.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Khalil Rountree Jr. earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Karl Roberson.

Performance of the night: Song Yadong pocketed an extra $50k for his sensational first round finish of Marlon Moraes in tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 co-main event.

Performance of the night: Cody Brundage earned an extra $50k for his impressive first round submission victory over Dalcha Lungiambula on today’s prelims.

Performance of the night: Azamat Murzakanov pocketed an extra $50k for his flying knee knockout of Tafon Nchukwi, which kicked off today’s preliminary fight card.

