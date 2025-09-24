Jonathan Di Bella seeks redemption in ONE World Title unification rematch against Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella refuses to accept another close decision loss to his Thai rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion enters their rematch determined to leave zero doubt about the division’s true king.

He faces current divisional king Prajanchai for the undisputed ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 29-year-old Canadian-Italian carries the memory of his first career defeat into this unification bout against the two-sport ONE World Champion.

Prajanchai handed Di Bella a unanimous decision loss at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024, ending his perfect 12-0 record. The defeat stung deeper because the Montreal native believed he had done enough to earn a victory after five grueling rounds.

Di Bella earned his rematch by capturing interim gold against legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172. The victory validated his championship credentials while setting up this highly anticipated sequel in the same Bangkok venue where his unbeaten streak ended.

His preparation reached unprecedented levels under father and trainer Angelo Di Bella. The interim titleholder even sparred with ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion Regian Eersel to sharpen his skills for this fight.

“I feel like I won the fight. After the bell rang, I thought I had won. I know I did more damage. I know I hit him with some hard shots and hurt him. But I know he didn’t hurt me,” he said.

“This training camp has been hard. My dad’s been putting me through a hard training session. He’s been getting me hard sparring partners, like [Regian] Eersel, and other bigger and stronger pro boxers as well.”

Jonathan Di Bella analyzes Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s tactical advantages

Jonathan Di Bella spent countless hours studying his loss to the Thai champion, gaining deeper appreciation for his opponent’s ring intelligence. The interim titleholder acknowledges Prajanchai’s tactical superiority while identifying areas where he can exploit weaknesses.

His analysis revealed that the two-sport king excels at controlling pace and scoring points rather than seeking devastating finishes. Di Bella believes his power advantage could prove decisive if he can dictate the exchanges this time.

The Canadian-Italian sees potential for their rivalry extending beyond kickboxing. He expressed interest in challenging Prajanchai for his Muay Thai title to complete his own two-sport ONE World Championship dreams.

Their rematch carries unification stakes that demand decisive action rather than leaving results to scorecards.

“He has a strong IQ in the ring. He knows how to score points and dictate the advantage of the crowd, and he knows how to dictate his own pace,” he said.

“I know I’m going to win because I’m not going to make this a close fight. And that’s all. I’m going to leave it at that.”