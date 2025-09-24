Jonathan Di Bella seeks redemption in ONE World Title unification rematch against Prajanchai

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2025
Jonathan Di Bella

Jonathan Di Bella refuses to accept another close decision loss to his Thai rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion enters their rematch determined to leave zero doubt about the division’s true king.

He faces current divisional king Prajanchai for the undisputed ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 29-year-old Canadian-Italian carries the memory of his first career defeat into this unification bout against the two-sport ONE World Champion.

Prajanchai handed Di Bella a unanimous decision loss at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024, ending his perfect 12-0 record. The defeat stung deeper because the Montreal native believed he had done enough to earn a victory after five grueling rounds.

Di Bella earned his rematch by capturing interim gold against legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172. The victory validated his championship credentials while setting up this highly anticipated sequel in the same Bangkok venue where his unbeaten streak ended.

His preparation reached unprecedented levels under father and trainer Angelo Di Bella. The interim titleholder even sparred with ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion Regian Eersel to sharpen his skills for this fight.

“I feel like I won the fight. After the bell rang, I thought I had won. I know I did more damage. I know I hit him with some hard shots and hurt him. But I know he didn’t hurt me,” he said.

“This training camp has been hard. My dad’s been putting me through a hard training session. He’s been getting me hard sparring partners, like [Regian] Eersel, and other bigger and stronger pro boxers as well.”

Jonathan Di Bella analyzes Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s tactical advantages

Jonathan Di Bella spent countless hours studying his loss to the Thai champion, gaining deeper appreciation for his opponent’s ring intelligence. The interim titleholder acknowledges Prajanchai’s tactical superiority while identifying areas where he can exploit weaknesses.

His analysis revealed that the two-sport king excels at controlling pace and scoring points rather than seeking devastating finishes. Di Bella believes his power advantage could prove decisive if he can dictate the exchanges this time.

The Canadian-Italian sees potential for their rivalry extending beyond kickboxing. He expressed interest in challenging Prajanchai for his Muay Thai title to complete his own two-sport ONE World Championship dreams.

Their rematch carries unification stakes that demand decisive action rather than leaving results to scorecards.

“He has a strong IQ in the ring. He knows how to score points and dictate the advantage of the crowd, and he knows how to dictate his own pace,” he said.

“I know I’m going to win because I’m not going to make this a close fight. And that’s all. I’m going to leave it at that.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jonathan Di Bella ONE Championship

Related

Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia targets third ONE World Title against undefeated Turkish star

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2025
Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane switches sports to face former champion in kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 126

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2025

Nabil Anane refuses to take the easy path toward multi-division glory. The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion seeks immediate validation against elite competition when he enters unfamiliar territory.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Prajanchai seeks decisive finish to unify strawweight world titles against Jonathan Di Bella

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2025

Prajanchai PK Saenchai refuses to leave his rematch with Jonathan Di Bella in the judges’ hands. The Thai wants to erase all doubt with explosive finishing power when he faces the interim titleholder again.

Marat Grigorian
ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian prepares for explosive encounter against Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173: "I'm ready for war"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 21, 2025

Marat Grigorian refused to match his opponent’s energy during their heated verbal exchange last week. The Armenian veteran plans to let his fists deliver the real message when they finally meet inside the Circle.

Fabricio Andrey
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey details ONE Championship debut: "I feel much more confident fighting here"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 21, 2025

Fabricio Andrey faces Eduardo Granzotto in a bantamweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion carries personal motivation into this rematch after losing to Granzotto at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

Elbrus Osmanov

Elbrus Osmanov predicts "easy fight" against former world title challenger

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2025
Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza promises revenge against Superlek at ONE 173: "I'm definitely going to win"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2025

Yuki Yoza is carrying his teammate’s burden into the biggest fight of his career. Yoza steps up where Takeru couldn’t finish the job.

Masaaki Noiri and Rukiya Anpo
ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri challenges Rukiya Anpo: "If you have something to say, then first, beat Grigorian"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025

ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri isn’t entertaining rematch talks with Rukiya Anpo until both fighters handle business first. Noiri has more pressing concerns than revenge scenarios with promotional newcomers.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin embraces Russian legacy: "Japan needs a second Fedor Emelianenko"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025

Anatoly Malykhin views his Japan rematch as an opportunity to honor his childhood idol’s dominance. The Russian superstar believes capturing heavyweight gold in Japan will complete his transformation into the country’s next heavyweight legend.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka promises to showcase refined skill set at ONE 173: "Determination to update my best self"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025

Nadaka seeks to establish his distinctive identity on martial arts’ biggest stage. The Japanese superstar believes capturing the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title requires showcasing techniques that separate him from traditional Thai competitors.