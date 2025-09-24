UFC Perth: ‘Ulberg vs. Reyes’ Fight Card and Start Times
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia this weekend for UFC Perth: Ulberg vs Reyes.
Event: UFC Perth: Ulberg vs Reyes
Date: Saturday, 27th September 2025
Location: RAC Arena (Perth, Australia)
Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (10pm EST main card)
This weekend, the world’s biggest mixed martial arts promotion is heading back to one of its favorite homes – Australia. The city of Perth, especially, has put on some incredible events over the years, and they will hope to do the same on Saturday (Sunday local time).
In the main event, Dominick Reyes will face Carlos Ulberg in a huge clash in the light heavyweight division. Thanks to UFC.com, we can also have a look at the rest of the card.
UFC Perth – Main Card (10pm EST)
Light heavyweight – Carlos Ulberg vs Dominick Reyes
Light heavyweight – Jimmy Crute vs Ivan Erslan
Featherweight – Jack Jenkins vs Ramon Taveras
Welterweight – Jake Matthews vs Neil Magny
Heavyweight – Justin Tafa vs Louie Sutherland
Lightweight – Tom Nolan vs Charlie Campbell
UFC Perth – Prelims (7pm EST)
Light heavyweight – Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato
Middleweight – Cameron Rowston vs Andre Petroski
Welterweight – Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott
Lightweight – Jamie Mullarkey vs Rolando Bedoya
Bantamweight – Colby Thicknesse vs Josias Musasa
Women’s bantamweight – Michelle Montague vs Luana Carolina
Heavyweight – Brando Pericic vs Elisha Ellison
Women’s strawweight – Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara
Hopefully, we get the very best of what the Ultimate Fighting Championship has to offer in Perth.
Who are you backing to win the main event? Do you believe that the victor could go on to receive a world title shot at some point in the near future? Let us know your thoughts on this one and the card as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
