Pro fighters react to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is slated to return to the ring for an exhibition match with YouTube star Logan Paul—and the combat sports community is in a frenzy.

Immediately after news of this bizarre boxing spectacle surfaced, professional fighters from both MMA and boxing began to chime in.

See some of the best reactions to this Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight below:

I’m omw to Vegas..I need to be on that undercard https://t.co/KHu1dq8kkK — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) December 6, 2020

As a Big Floyd Mayweather Fan I’m not about to partake is this. It’s a joke and a disrespect to the craft of people that really put they all into the sport of boxing this is all a money ploy I get it, get to bag but don’t tarnish ya legacy with this scrub pic.twitter.com/ohxlolp2ws — Giavanni Ruffin (@Giavanni_Ruffin) December 7, 2020

I can only hope that Floyd doesn’t play with this paul fella and puts him away in the second. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) December 7, 2020

Alright @FloydMayweather you whoop on @LoganPaul & I’ll beat up his little brother @jakepaul for the CULTURE! How about it 🗣? — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) December 7, 2020

Mayweather last stepped through the ropes of the boxing ring in late 2018, when he knocked out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a similarly polarizing exhibition fight. His next most recent appearance was a legitimate pro fight against UFC star Conor McGregor, which he won by 10th-round stoppage. That win brought his record to 50-0.

Paul, on the other hand, is 0-1 as a professional boxer, having lost his lone pro bout to fellow YouTuber KSI. Prior to that pro loss, he fought KSI to a controversial draw in an amateur bout.

What are your thoughts on this Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight?