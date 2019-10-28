Floyd Mayweather gets called out by China’s richest man

Over the last few years, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has stepped into the boxing ring with mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor and kickboxing wunderkind Tenshin Nasukawa, stopping both. After answering calls to fight these other combat sports athletes, he’s now being called out by a figure from well outside the combat sports bubble: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

Ma made his callout of Mayweather in a video posted to Manny Pacquiao’s Instagram account. Pacquiao, who has shared the ring with Mayweather before, also called for a fight with Mayweather.

See it below.

“Floyd Mayweather if you want a real fight, fight me, if you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend Jack Ma will take care of you. The Real Money Team,” Pacquiao said in the video (via South China Morning Post).

“Yeah, I’m ready, anytime, any place, Manny’s team is ready.”

Ma earned his fortune as the founder of Alibaba Group, a Chinese e-commerce giant that owns dozens of other companies. While he is best known for his success in the business world, he is an avid martial artist, and even appeared in the short film Gong Shou Dao, created by Hollywood martial arts star Jet Li and co-starring names like Tony Jaa and Donnie Yen.

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather boxed in 2015, after years and years of anticipation. In the end, Mayweather won their contest by unanimous decision. Pacquiao has been chasing a rematch ever since, but Mayweather claims to be retired. The undefeated legend is a flawless 50-0 as a pro, not including his exhibition match with Nasukawa.

