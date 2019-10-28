Rory MacDonald’s contract expired after Bellator 232

Rory MacDonald could soon be a free agent. The Canadian’s Bellator 232 fight with Douglas Lima, which he lost by unanimous decision, marked the final obligation on his latest contract with the Viacom-owned MMA promotion.

Speaking to the media post-fight, MacDonald explained that his current Bellator contract is now expired, but that he’d be keen to re-sign with the promotion, particularly if they offer him a title shot opposite the new champion Lima. He and Lima, to remind, are now tied 1-1 across their two previous bouts, with a decision victory apiece, and would seemingly have a score to settle.

”My contract expired so we’ve got to deal with that situation,” MacDonald said (via MMA Mania). “But if they want to give me a title shot, sure.”

Fans have been quite tough on MacDonald of late, suggesting that he’s lost some of the killer instinct for which he was known during his time in the UFC. His lopsided loss to Lima will only give those skeptics more ammunition.

Given MacDonald’s dwindling reputation as a world-class welterweight, it will be interesting to see where he ends up. If Bellator does choose to offer him a new contract, which seems likely, it probably won’t be as lucrative as his last contract. In that event, it’s possible he’ll opt to take his services elsewhere, perhaps to to the Professional Fighters League (PFL), where a $1 million payday could await.

Although MacDonald strolled into the Bellator cage with a reputation as one of the top fighters in the world, he’s had a tough run in the promotion, going 3-2-1 under the Bellator banner. In 2019, he’s gone 1-1-1, battling Jon Fitch to a draw, defeating Neiman Gracie by decision, and finally losing to Lima.

What do you think the future holds for the Canadian after Bellator 232?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/28/2019.