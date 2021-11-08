Caleb Plant issues statement following TKO loss to Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant has issued a statement after suffering the first loss of his professional boxing career to Canelo Alvarez last night in Las Vegas.

Plant (21-1) squared off with Canelo (56-1-2) in hopes of becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history.

Canelo Alvarez entered the contest holding the WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring champion titles, while Caleb Plant sported the IBF belt.

Alvarez had most previously competed back in May, where he scored a stoppage win over Billy Joe Saunders.

Meanwhile, ‘Sweethands’ Plant was returning to the squared circle for the first time since January, where he had scored a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Traux.

Last night’s ‘Canelo vs Plant’ super middleweight title fight proved to be a competitive contest. Caleb Plant was able to get off to a quick start, but slowly but surely Canelo Alvarez creeped his way back into the fight. After a strong round ten, the Mexican standout put the American away for good in round eleven.

After having twenty-four hours to absorb his first career defeat, Caleb Plant took to social media where he issued the following statement on his loss to Canelo.

“I’ve bent most the world to my will and done it with nothing but passion and skill. I’ll be back. I showed I belong on the top level and I’ll be champion of the world again. I’ve never been scared to go big or go out on my shield. Thank you to all the fans and all my supporters.” – Plant wrote on Twitter.

