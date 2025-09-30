Dana White isn’t the savior of boxing, but he’s ‘not the worst thing that’s ever happened to it’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White, PFL

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t believe his presence in the boxing world is as bad as some make it out to be.

There are concerns about the plans of White and TKO now that they’re entering the world of the sweet science. White says he’s looking to “add to” the Muhammad Ali Act, but others believe he’s attempting to take control away from the boxers. Recently, it was announced that Zuffa Boxing struck a broadcast deal with Paramount+

During an interview with Brian Campbell, White said it won’t be the doom and gloom that some think it will be (via BoxingScene.com).

“I’m not out here beating my chest. I’m not the savior of boxing and I’m not the worst thing that’s ever happened to it. I have a plan. We’ve started to build a team. I’m very optimistic. … You start on TV, on the Paramount platform, and you strengthen the brand.

“How the UFC was built was [based on] all the things I love and hated about boxing.”

A big reason why the UFC boss is entering boxing is the presence of Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. White heaped praise on Alalshikh.

“He’s obviously very passionate [about boxing]. The fights he’s doing have never been done,” White said. I don’t get into something unless my gut tells me to do it,” White said. “If I can pull off what I want to do, the money will come.”

White has revealed his plan to bring the concept of his “Contender Series” to Zuffa Boxing. He plans to have his own championship per weight class and vows not to work with the IBF, WBA, WBC, or WBO. White will be working with The Ring, however.

Furthermore, the UFC boss has said he doesn’t want to cross promote, which is a standard in boxing in order to secure fights that fans want to see. It’s the reason why Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe White’s strategy will work.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

