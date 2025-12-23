Jake Paul calls out ‘lowkey soft’ potential next opponent just days after Anthony Joshua KO loss

Jake Paul has a big name in mind for his next professional boxing match just days after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul’s biggest boxing test fell well short of the mark as he was knocked out by former heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua last weekend in Miami. After a competitive first two rounds of the fight, Joshua dominated the later rounds en route to a sixth-round TKO victory.

Despite the brutality of the loss to Joshua, Paul has been praised by some of his fans and detractors following the fight. Paul teased a move back down to cruiserweight to potentially contend for a world title in the next few years of his career.

Paul doesn’t plan on ending his polarizing boxing career after the Joshua fight and plans on returning to the ring after some time off. In the meantime, Paul has a big name in mind for his return fight; one of his business partners, with whom he’s recently feuded from afar.

Jake Paul ramps up Francis Ngannou feud after Anthony Joshua loss

In a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul targeted former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for his next fight.

“I told everyone I’d do better than Francis, he’s kinda got no chin,” Paul said of Ngannou.

“Francis is lowkey soft. I think maybe now he’ll take [the fight]. That’s a great idea actually…I’m going to take some time off, then I’ll fight Francis.”

Paul and Ngannou are both executives under the Professional Fighters League banner, but their relationship has turned ice cold in recent months. After Gervonta Davis was forced out of his scheduled fight with Paul, Paul and his team reached out to Ngannou for a potential fill-in fight, which the former UFC heavyweight champion vehemently declined.

Ngannou called Paul’s fight offer ‘insulting’ and dismissed the possibility of fighting one another in the ring. Paul didn’t take kindly to this notion, and the two sides have traded barbs online.