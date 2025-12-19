Eddie Hearn shocked over Dana White’s alleged fighter pay in Zuffa Boxing

Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn alleges Dana White is at the center of a new controversy over fighter pay under Zuffa Boxing.

UFC CEO Dana White’s long-teased adventure into boxing is set to come to fruition in 2026.

Zuffa Boxing, led by White and Turki Alalshikh, is set to launch full-throttle next year with a series of high-profile events. The promotion’s inaugural event took place in September, as Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford duked it out in Las Vegas in an instant classic matchup.

White’s tenure as the UFC’s leader has turned the MMA promotion from a mockery, into a combat sports juggernaut. But White and the UFC have been criticized by fellow fighters, pundits, and legends for how fighters are financially compensated for their efforts.

According to Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn, the fighter pay shadow could follow White into the ring moving forward.

Eddie Hearn ‘couldn’t believe how bad’ Zuffa Boxing fighter pay is in scathing claim

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Hearn reignited his budding feud with White and made some concerning allegations towards the UFC headman’s new venture.

“I was with a manager the other day who told me about an offer that [Zuffa Boxing] made to one of their fighters,” Hearn said. “I couldn’t believe how bad the money was.

“I don’t see why there should be an alteration to the Ali Act,” Hearn said. “The Act is designed to protect the fighters. Respect the fighters, protect the fighters. I’m not gonna get into a fight with Congress. I mean, they’re talking about [Dana White is] mates with Trump. What am I going to do?

“Ultimately, if they want to get it through, they’re going to get it through, aren’t they? But you know, doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know what they’re trying to do. And fighters know what they’re trying to do. But listen, if there’s an opportunity for a fighter, they’ll take it.” (h/t MMA Fighting)