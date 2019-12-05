VIDEO | Tyson Fury says he saved suicidal man by taking him on a three-mile run

Tyson Fury took to social media to share a heartwarming story about how he stopped a man from committing suicide by taking him on a three-mile run.

Fury has long been open about his own struggles with mental health. “The Gypsy King” has battled depression previously, which almost put an end to his fighting career and his life.

“Tonight I’ve had a strange experience, Tyson Fury said (transcript via Metro). “I’m very humbled in one way but very freaked out in another.

“A random stranger came to my house tonight and told me he was about to commit suicide but that he needed to speak to me first before he did it,” Fury continued. “So, obviously, me being me, I talked him out of it and took him on a three-mile run. He left as happy as Larry and it seems to have worked.

“To all those people out there suffering from mental health problems, please do not take your own life. It will get better, I promise you. There is help around the corner, please seek medical advice immediately and you will return to what you once were.

“It ain’t over, it wasn’t over then and it ain’t over now. Come on people, don’t give up. Keep fighting and never say die,” Fury concluded. “Like I got up in round 12 against Wilder, keep getting up no matter how many times it puts you down, keep going forward because we never surrender.”

The boxing ace is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder on February 22, in a rematch of their controversial 2018 draw. In the past year, Fury has defeated Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin. Despite winning by unanimous decision against Wallin, Fury suffered a deep cut above his eye that nearly ended the bout. Wilder, meanwhile, has picked up knockout wins over Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in the last year.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.