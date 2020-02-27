VIDEO | A 2018 interview with Joe Rogan appears to debunk Deontay Wilder’s costume excuse

A 2018 interview between Deontay Wilder and Joe Rogan appears to debunk Wilder’s theory that his heavy costume played a role in his loss last weekend.

The combat sports world was stunned on Saturday night when Deontay Wilder was comprehensively beaten by his rival Tyson Fury, with “The Gypsy King” securing the finish in the seventh round after knocking the previously unbeaten “Bronze Bomber” down twice in the third and fifth rounds of the fight.

In the days following the bout, Wilder came out and claimed that the weight of the costume he wore to the ring, which registered at around 40 pounds, weakened his legs prior to the contest even getting underway. However, fans have gone back over an appearance he made on the Joe Rogan Experience in 2018 that seems to debunk that idea.

In a December 2018 interview, Deontay Wilder told Joe Rogan that he wears a 45 lbs vest during training sessions. 🙄pic.twitter.com/SHjEWZxOyf — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 26, 2020

“I wear a 45-pound vest on me as well too in all of my exercising and everything I do to have that extra weight on me”.

That one sentence alone has certainly caused a stir amongst fans that don’t really believe Wilder can put the blame on his costume when it comes to figuring out why he was beaten so badly by Fury.

The expectation now is that the two men will clash once again in what many believe will be the final fight between the heavyweights. Fury will head into that contest as the overwhelming favorite after the first two meetings they’ve had, with many pundits believing Fury was screwed out of a decision win back in 2018.

Regardless of whether or not you believe Wilder’s excuses, the bottom line is that this seems to be the next fight on the cards for both men. Anthony Joshua, on the other hand, will have to wait and see which of the two men he’ll square off against in a potential unification showdown.

