Tyson Fury sends classy message to ‘dance partner of the century’ Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury handed Deontay Wilder quite a beating in the pair’s Saturday night rematch in Las Vegas. Despite the ferocious nature of Fury’s win, however, it’s clear that he has plenty of respect for his rival.

In a short-but-sweet Instagram post, Fury tipped his hat to Wilder, referring to the American as the “dance partner of the century.”

See the Brit’s post below:

“Verified Love and respect to the dance partner of the century @bronzebomber 🙏🏼 #speedyrecovery” – Tyson Fury on Instagram.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have now fought twice. Their first encounter, in December of 2018, was ruled a controversial draw. Fury won the rematch by seventh-round TKO, claiming the WBC heavyweight title in the process. He remains the lineal heavyweight champion.

From here, all signs point to a trilogy fight between the two rivals, as Wilder plans to exercise the rematch clause in his contract. That being said, if that trilogy fight doesn’t materialize, Fury has also welcomed a showdown with unified heavyweight champ and fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

“The spoils of war have just happened,” Fury said post-fight (via The Guardian). “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay will need time to recover from the fight, but I’m almost sure that he will take a rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher. At any time he can take somebody out. With that danger, then you’re always in a fight. I’m pretty sure we’ll run it back again if he wants to. But if he doesn’t want to, these are my promoters and whatever they want to do, I’m happy with. Whoever’s next will get the same treatment, that’s for sure.”

Are you interested in seeing a trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and his dangerous rival Deontay Wilder, or would you prefer other fights for both men?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/25/2020.