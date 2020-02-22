Report | Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury guaranteed at least $28 million each for their highly-anticipated rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will both earn at least $28 million for their highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday.

The two will be fighting for the WBC, The Ring, and Lineal heavyweight titles on Saturday night. It is a fight a year and a half in the making and one that will result in massive paydays for both of them. Mike Coppinger of The Athletic is reporting they will earn a minimum of $28 million, plus pay-per-view points as they are sharing the revenue 50/50. But, if there is a trilogy it would go 60/40 for whoever won.

“Sources: Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder will each earn upward of $28 million guaranteed plus upside of pay-per-view profits for the heavyweight title rematch,” Coppinger reports. “Career-high paydays for both; 50-50 split. 60-40 for winner in third fight if loser exercises rematch clause #WilderFury2”

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought back in December of 2018 where the bout was ruled a split draw. It was a controversial decision as many thought the Englishman won the fight but some also think Wilder’s 12th round knockdown of Fury should’ve been ruled a knockout. So, on Saturday, the two will settle their differences.

Since the first fight, Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round and then rematched Luis Ortiz. He was losing after the first six rounds but connected with his hard-right punch that knocked the Cuban out cold.

Tyson Fury, meanwhile, has also fought twice since their first fight. There, he beat Tom Schwarz by TKO in the second round and then defeated Otto Wallin by decision in a fight the Englishman dealt with adversity as he had a massive cut above his eye that nearly stopped the fight.

Now, all the trash-talking is done and it all comes down to Saturday night.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/21/2020.