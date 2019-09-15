PHOTO | Tyson Fury suffers horrific cut during Otto Wallin fight

Heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury defeated Otto Wallin via points on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but he suffered a horrific cut during the fight.

Check out a picture of the cut below. Warning: not for the faint of heart.

Tyson Fury with a NASTY cut over his right eye pic.twitter.com/DFbqdDVmwW — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 15, 2019

MMAmania.com has more info on when Fury suffered the cut and how his cornermen worked quickly to make sure it didn’t end the fight.

“The cut sustained by “Gypsy King” happened in the second round after Wallin caught the towering Englishman with a clean left hook inside. The cut seemed to bother Fury a bit and his corner was forced to work overtime. It was the first cut suffered by Fury since 2010.”

Fury spoke about the cut during his post-fight interview. Here’s what he said.

“I got caught on the eye and that changed the fight. For the majority, I could not see out of the eye, then there was a clash of heads and I got cut again.”

After the fight was over, Fury called for a rematch with Deontay Wilder, who he fought to a draw in an absolute war back in December 2018. Despite the fans clamouring for a rematch, it hasn’t happened yet. Since that fight, Fury has defeated Tom Schwartz via TKO and now Wallin by decision. Wilder, meanwhile, has bounced back from that draw with a KO win over Dominic Breazeale.

At this point, a Fury vs. Wilder rematch seems to be the only fight that makes sense for both men next. However, there will be a lot of politics involved in getting a rematch between these two booked, and money will obviously be an important factor. But if Fury has his way, then the next time he fights he will see Wilder across the ring from him.

Do you think a rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is next?