Deontay Wilder says his ‘two-year-old can hit harder’ than Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder isn’t fazed by Tyson Fury’s power ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch this Saturday.

The two fought back in December of 2018 where it was a very close and entertaining fight. But, in the end, the judges called it a draw. In the scrap, Fury was the more technical boxer but Wilder dropped the Englishman twice which helped him win two rounds 10-8.

Now, ahead of the rematch, Wilder has promised he will knock out Fury. He also knows the Englishman has no chance to knock him out given he has no power and says his two-year-old child punches harder.

“Fury, like I’ve said before he’s got pillows as fists. That is why I was able to still apply more force and pressure on him than [he did to me]. We all know that Fury can’t punch,” Deontay Wilder said to Sky Sports Boxing. “They say women lie, men lie, but numbers don’t lie… We can see my two-year-old can hit harder than him.”

Deontay Wilder is 42-0-1 with 41 knockout wins. In his last fight, he knocked out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round after arguably losing the first six rounds. But, he only needs one punch and he connected with a hard right that shut the lights out on the Cuban. Before that, he had another highlight-reel knockout over Dominic Breazeale.

Tyson Fury, meanwhile, has 29 wins with 20 coming by knockout. So, he has shown he has knockout power. Yet, Wilder isn’t concerned.

Regardless, Deontay Wilder is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday and says he will do so by a very quick knockout.

“When the bell rings, you know what I say don’t blink, just don’t blink. This fight is going to go faster than what people expect it to go,” he concluded. A lot of people are going to be surprised, a lot of people not and a lot of people are going to be like hell yeah we had a great time.”

What do you make of Deontay Wilder saying his two-year-old hits harder than Tyson Fury? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

