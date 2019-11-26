Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch will be one of the greatest fights of all time, says George Foreman

Boxing legend George Foreman believes that the upcoming rematch between heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will be one of the greatest fights of all time.

Wilder and Fury fought in December 2018 to a split draw in one of the most memorable heavyweight boxing title fights in recent memory. Fury outboxed Wilder for the majority of the fight but Wilder landed a brutal late knockdown that nearly stole it for him. Instead, Fury rose from the dead and was able to edge out a draw in one of 2018’s best fights.

As entertaining as the first fight between Wilder and Fury was, according to Foreman, the rematch could be an all-time classic. Speaking to TMZ, Foreman praised Wilder and Fury and said that he’s really looking forward to watching them fight again next February.

Here’s what Foreman said.

“I think that Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury (2) would be one of the greatest fights of all time. Not just today, but of all time. If I see that fight, I would say that Deontay Wilder is moved up in status and whoever wins that fight will probably be one of the greatest heavyweights of all time,” Foreman said.

That’s some high praise for both Wilder and Fury coming from an absolute legend in Foreman, but it’s deserved. Both Wilder and Fury are in the primes of their careers right now and both men seem destined to put on an absolute classic for the fans when they do meet again next year. The rematch is not official just yet, but both Wilder and Fury have been vocal about wanting to punch each other in the faces again, so at this point, it’s just a matter of figuring out the money and sending the contracts out.

Do you think Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 will be one of the greatest boxing matches of all time?