Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury “have agreed to a two-fight deal”, details being negotiated

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed in principle to a pair of heavyweight title fights, according to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua, the unified heavyweight champion, and Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, are widely viewed as the best heavyweight boxers alive. There is presently massive interest in seeing the two Brits collide in the ring, and according to Hearn, things are moving in that direction.

“We’re making great progress,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

“We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory [title challenge for Joshua] which is due before this fight,” Hearn added. “It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight”

Hearn continued, assuring that communications with Team Fury are going well, and that things are “moving in the right direction.”

“We’ve been talking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side,” h said. “And it is from Fury’s side, as well. We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

“[There’s] a lot to overcome in the meantime,” Hearn added. “We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have giving their blessing for the fight to go ahead.”

Hearn believes the first of two fights between Joshua and Fury could occur in 2021, which gives Joshua time to fight Whyte, and Fury time to complete a trilogy with Deontay Wilder, in the interim.

“The first fight could happen next summer,” he said. “It will be 2021.There is a big period of time where Whyte should get his shot at the title. That’s important to us.

“The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence. The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we’re in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be.”

Hearn concluded by reiterating that the fight is still far from official.

“We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out,” he said. “We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021. Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties.”

Who do you think would win a heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua?